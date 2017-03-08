ClearNow
Wednesday March 8th, 2017

Posted at 11:08am

Crime
Windsor Police photo

Windsor Police are looking to identify this suspect.

Police say that on Tuesday, March 7th, 2017 at approximately 4:20pm, they were called to the pharmacy located in the 2900 block of Grandview Street.

They say that an unknown suspect entered the store with his identity concealed with clothing. The suspect approached an employee at the front counter while brandishing a knife and demanded prescription drugs. He quickly left the store with a quantity of drugs and was last seen running eastbound.

No one was injured in the robbery.

He is described as a white male in his early 20’s, around 5’3, with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hooded jacket, black pants, a white and blue scarf covering the lower half of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

 

