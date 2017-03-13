Windsor Police are looking to identify the person in this video.

Police say that around 1pm ob Sunday March 12th, 2017 an unknown suspect entered the store in the 100 block of Erie Street East with his identity concealed with clothing.

The suspect approached an employee at the front counter and demanded prescription drugs. He quickly left the store with a quantity of drugs and was last seen going southbound down the alley, east of this location.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male, 35 to 40 years old and around 5’5. He was seen wearing a black leather jacket, beige toque, sunglasses, gray scarf covering lower half of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830.