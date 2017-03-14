Windsor Police are looking to identify the person shown here.

Police say that on Saturday March 4th, 2017, they were called to a residence on the east end of Windsor. The complainant told police that he left his wallet in his unlocked vehicle and it was stolen overnight.

He called his financial institution to cancel his cards but learned that they were used at two separate convenience stores.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.