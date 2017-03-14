ClearNow
-7 °C
19 °F
Snow ShowersTue
-5 °C
23 °F		Partly CloudyWed
-1 °C
31 °F		ClearThu
4 °C
40 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday March 14th, 2017

Posted at 10:52am

Crime
Print Friendly

Windsor Police are looking to identify the person shown here.

Police say that on Saturday March 4th, 2017, they were called to a residence on the east end of Windsor. The complainant told police that he left his wallet in his unlocked vehicle and it was stolen overnight.

He called his financial institution to cancel his cards but learned that they were used at two separate convenience stores.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.