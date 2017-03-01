Windsor Police are looking to identify this person.

Police say that on Tuesday February 28th, 2017, they were called to an apartment located in the 400 block of Windsor Avenue after a theft from a vehicle report. The complainant advised that a duffle bag containing family photos was taken.

Investigation revealed that two unknown suspects entered the underground parking lot together.

One of them was seen carrying a duffle bag believed to belong to the complainant.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.