Sunday March 19th, 2017

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

Police Hope You Can Help Identify Gas Station Robber

Police are looking to the public for help in identifying a woman who allegedly robbed a Tecumseh gas station. On Friday March 3rd at approximately 8:15pm, the woman pictured in...

Want A Job At Hiram Walker And Sons? They’re Hiring

Hiram Walker & Sons Ltd. is hiring new employees in Windsor. The company is planning to recruit 10 or more new employees for its finance and accounting teams. This move is...

Police Investigate Home Invasion

Windsor Police are investigating a home invasion. Police say it happened around 8:30pm on Wednesday, March 15th, 2017 in the 500 block of Riverside Drive West. They say that the 52-year-old male...

First Public Tours Of Hiram Walker & Sons Distillery In Over 16 Years Being Offered

For the first time in over 16 years, tours of the Hiram Walker & Sons distillery will be offered to the public. A partnership between Corby Spirit & Wine Limited and...

Crash Leaves Essex Woman With Life Threatening Injuries

An Essex woman is in hospital with life threatening injuries after a crash Friday evening. OPP say it the single vehicle crash happened around 8:25pm on North Malden Road east of...

UPDATED: Suspect Charged After Fatal Shooting On Elsmere Avenue

Last updated: Sunday March 19th, 5:20pm A 53-year-old Windsor man is facing a charged of first degree murder after a shooting in the east end. Police say at 12:01am on Saturday, March...

Now Open: Brands Gone Wild

Brands Gone Wild has opened a pop up store in the former JYSK on Walker Road. The store features the most popular brand names in merchandise such as clothing, shoes and...

