We all know that Windsor and Essex County is a festival destination, and now some of our local festivals have won bragging rights.
Festivals and Events Ontario recently announced its 2017...
One person received minor burns to his face, shoulder and arm after an incident with a pizza oven in Amherstburg Monday evening.
It happened at the Capri Pizza in the 500...
Trailer blown over on Ambassador Bridge by Dave Hunt
Last updated: Sunday March 12th, 12:43pm
Damaging winds and gusts nearing one-hundred kilometres per hour have hit Windsor and Essex County throughout the...
OPP have arrested a 21-year-old man after several incidents of vandalism in Tecumseh.
The first was on February 23rd, when nine windows were smashed at AV Graham Public School.
On February 27th,...
A traffic stop in Amherstburg resulted in a gun seizure and several charges for two Windsor teens.
On Tuesday March 7th, shortly before 10pm, an Amherstburg Police officer stopped a...
Last updated: Sunday March 12th, 12:43pm
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at J & B Auto Parts on Provincial Road.
The fire broke out shortly after 12pm in nearby brush. Investigators...
Last updated: Sunday March 12th, 12:43pm
A Windsor teen has died after an accident late Thursday evening.
Police say that the accident happened around 10:20pm on Thursday March 9th, 2017 at the...
The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is asking anyone with information about a deceased dog found near an abandoned building at the corner of Louis and Cataraqui to come forward.
The body...
Google Streetview
Harvey Lo’s Restaurant, a fixture on Wyandotte Street East since 1979 is closing.
The owners have decided to retire, and the building has been sold.
The final day of operation will...
Comment With Facebook
Or Comment Anonymously