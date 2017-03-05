Mostly CloudyNow
Sunday March 5th, 2017

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

New Summer Festival Proposed For Windsor’s Riverfront

File photo of Festival Plaza A new festival could be hitting the Windsor Riverfront this summer. Caribbean Fest is proposed to take place on the weekend of July 28th and 29th and...

UPDATED: Arrest Made After Shots Fired

Last updated: Sunday March 5th, 10:00am Windsor Police have made an arrest after a shooting incident Monday evening. Police say that just after 5:30pm they were called to an apartment building located...

Expressway Crash Has Turned Fatal

A 76-year-old male driver involved in a crash on the Expressway last week succumbed to his injuries and passed away February 28th, 2017 in hospital. The crash happened on Wednesday, February...

Fentanyl Seized After RCMP Execute Search Warrant

Two people from Windsor are facing charges after Fentanyl was seized. RCMP say that on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017, the Vancouver Canada Border Services Agency Mail Centre intercepted a parcel inbound...

Ontario Cutting Electricity Bills By 25%

Premier Kathleen Wynne announced Thursday morning plans to lower electricity bills by 25% on average for all residential customers starting this summer. In addition, under her plan many small businesses and...

Shots Fired At Albert Road Home

Windsor Police continue to investigate after gun shots were fired at an east side home Wednesday night. Police say it happened around 11:25pm in the 1100 block of Albert Road. When police...

16 Companies Hiring At Job Fair This Wednesday

A multi-company job fair is being held this Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 in Downtown Windsor. Employers looking to hire include Aristrocrat Roofing, EnerQuest Services, Grasshopper, Blue Water Pools, A & W,...

Windsor Police Warn Of Lottery Scam

The Windsor Police Financial Crime Unit is setting out a waning about the ongoing “Lottery Scam”. The scam usually involves an unsolicited call, email, text or pop-up screen on...

