A new festival could be hitting the Windsor Riverfront this summer.
Caribbean Fest is proposed to take place on the weekend of July 28th and 29th and...
Windsor Police have made an arrest after a shooting incident Monday evening.
Police say that just after 5:30pm they were called to an apartment building located...
A 76-year-old male driver involved in a crash on the Expressway last week succumbed to his injuries and passed away February 28th, 2017 in hospital.
The crash happened on Wednesday, February...
Two people from Windsor are facing charges after Fentanyl was seized.
RCMP say that on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017, the Vancouver Canada Border Services Agency Mail Centre intercepted a parcel inbound...
Premier Kathleen Wynne announced Thursday morning plans to lower electricity bills by 25% on average for all residential customers starting this summer.
In addition, under her plan many small businesses and...
Windsor Police continue to investigate after gun shots were fired at an east side home Wednesday night.
Police say it happened around 11:25pm in the 1100 block of Albert Road.
When police...
A multi-company job fair is being held this Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 in Downtown Windsor.
Employers looking to hire include Aristrocrat Roofing, EnerQuest Services, Grasshopper, Blue Water Pools, A & W,...
The Windsor Police Financial Crime Unit is setting out a waning about the ongoing “Lottery Scam”.
The scam usually involves an unsolicited call, email, text or pop-up screen on...
