Construction continues at Windsor’s new City Hall building, as the steel structure portions of the building continue to rise out of the ground and into the sky.

The building’s design will include a new council chamber on the first floor, as well as offices for license, finance and customer care needs. The second floor will see offices for the planning and building departments.

The top three floors will provide offices for city administration such as the Mayor and Chief Administrative Officer.

The building is expected to be complete by the summer of 2018