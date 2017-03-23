Construction will soon be underway on Highway 401 near Chatham-Kent.

Work includes the replacement of the Highway 40 bridge over Highway 401 and the replacement/rehabilitation of three structures in the interchange area, which includes those over McGregor Creek and Lucas Drain.

The work will involve a temporary full closure of Highway 40 at the interchange and all interchange ramps for a maximum of eight months starting on April 18th, 2017. A local roads detour will be in place during the temporary closure.

In addition, work will also include the reconstruction of approximately 9 km of the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 from east of Bloomfield Road to west of Kent Bridge Road. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained on Highway 401.

Work is expected to get underway on April 3rd.