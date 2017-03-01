Environment Canada says that a cold front will bring a few showers along with the chance of a thunderstorm later this afternoon, followed by strong westerly winds and a quick return to more seasonal temperatures tonight.

Temperatures are expected to climb to the mid teens this afternoon, and may break daily high temperature records.

Strong and gusty westerly winds in the 50 to 70 km/h range will then follow.

This will result in a quick return to seasonal temperatures tonight, with temperatures falling to overnight lows in the -6 C to minus -8 C range.