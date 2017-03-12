The City of Windsor is reducing the number of hours the 311 call center is open.

“We started 311 more than a decade ago to ensure our residents were able to reach the municipal government support they required in a fast and efficient manner”, said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “And while the system and procedures have, and continue to evolve over time our commitment to that overarching goal remains the same”.

The city says that among the next evolution of tweaks to 311 will be a change in call taker hours, from the current 7am to 7pm to 8am to 5pm. They say the change is to better match the operating hours to the timing of the service demands by the public.

“Over 90% of our calls come in between 8am and 5pm”, said Call Centre Manager Alena Sleziak. “The switch in hours on April 3rd, 2017 will save the tax payers money and more appropriately reflect the hours our residents are looking for us, especially as we continue to grow our other communications channels”.

Besides calling into 311, Windsorites can submit requests 24 hours a day/7 days a week on line at the link here, residents can also text311 or email [email protected] a question or concern.

In addition, this year the city is also planning to launch a 311 app so residents can report issues on the go directly from their hand-held devices 24/7.