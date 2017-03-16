The City of Windsor is inviting Windsor artists to participate in creating a public art installation.

They are seeking an artist or artist-led team to create a permanent new creation to be integrated onto the two facades of the transformer casing in the parking lot of 401 Riverside Drive behind the Art Gallery.

Artwork must focus on the celebration of the City of Windsor’s 125th Birthday, commemorating the date in 1892 when assent was given to the incorporation of the City of Windsor.

The final created work will commemorate the date in a way that becomes a permanent part of the stories that are told to the public for generations to come.

The commissioned artist(s) will be expected to complete the project by June 23rd 2017.

The budget for the project is $7,350 for the short wall or $14,650 for the longer wall.

Find more information on their website here.