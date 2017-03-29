

Caesars Windsor will celebrate Canada’s birthday with rising international pop star, singer-songwriter and multi-platinum recording artist Alessia Cara at the Colosseum on Sunday, July 2nd with a special all ages show at 8pm.

Originally from Brampton, Cara initially gained worldwide success after she released her unapologetic, autobiographical debut single “Here” in April of 2015. It quickly rose to success in Canada and worldwide, reaching the Top 5 on the Hot 100 Billboard chart in the United States and was ranked by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 50 best songs of 2015, reaching #1 at Top 40 radio and Top 5 on the Hot 100 Billboard chart in the United States.

Hit songs continued to follow with “Wild Things”, “How Far I’ll Go” (from Disney’s Moana), “Seventeen” and her most recent mega-hit “Scars To Your Beautiful” which once again reached the Top 5 in North America. Her newest single “Stay” finds Alessia collaborating with producer and DJ Zedd known for his house, electronic and dance hits.

Cara’s larger-than-life voice and mature song-writing skills has earned her opening gigs for international superstars Coldplay in the summer of 2016 and appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and most recently on Saturday Night Live this past February.

Tickets start at $25 Canadian and will go on sale at noon on Saturday, April 8th.