The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families “Catch the Ace” raffle continues with the progressive jackpot sitting at $3,280.
Each week the community buys lottery tickets. The funds from ticket sales are divided into three parts. The charity keeps 50%, the winner of the week’s lottery takes 20%, and 30% accumulates into the jackpot.
The weekly winner gets a chance to Catch the Ace by drawing a card from a deck of playing cards and wins the accumulated jackpot if the Ace of Spades is drawn. Each week the deck gets smaller, and the odds of winning and jackpot get higher.
Tickets go on sale each Friday morning to Wednesday night and are $5 each or 3 for $10. Each Thursday evening at 5:30pm a draw will be held at the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women. The next draw is March 9th, 2017.
You can get your tickets at:
- Welcome Centre Shelter for Women located at 263 Bridge Avenue.
- The Dan Gemus Real Estate Team office is located at 61 Richmond in Amherstburg. Open Monday to Friday from 8:30am to5pm.
- Duby’s Home Centre located at 269 Ramsay Street in Amherstburg. Open Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 6pm, Saturday from 9am to 4pm, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.
- Generator Design located at 3336 Walker Road in Windsor. Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm
- White Feather Holistic Arts located at 1350 Ottawa Street in Windsor. Open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm.
- Ken Knapp Ford located at 390 Talbot Street North in Essex. Open Monday to Thursday from 9am to 8pm, Friday from 9am to 6pm, and Saturday from 9am to 4pm.
