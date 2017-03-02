The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families “Catch the Ace” raffle continues with the progressive jackpot sitting at $3,280.

Each week the community buys lottery tickets. The funds from ticket sales are divided into three parts. The charity keeps 50%, the winner of the week’s lottery takes 20%, and 30% accumulates into the jackpot.

The weekly winner gets a chance to Catch the Ace by drawing a card from a deck of playing cards and wins the accumulated jackpot if the Ace of Spades is drawn. Each week the deck gets smaller, and the odds of winning and jackpot get higher.

Tickets go on sale each Friday morning to Wednesday night and are $5 each or 3 for $10. Each Thursday evening at 5:30pm a draw will be held at the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women. The next draw is March 9th, 2017.

You can get your tickets at: