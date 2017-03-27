The Town of Tecumseh along with local veterinary hospitals/clinics will once again provide its Cat Spay and Neuter Voucher Program beginning Friday, April 7th, 2017. This Program is available to residents of the Town of Tecumseh, only.

In an effort to reduce the number of feral cats in the Town, 95 vouchers will be issued to sterilize cats. The Vouchers are valued at $50 each.

Vouchers for owned cats are reserved for low-income families. A declaration of income will be required. A maximum of three vouchers will be issued where the cats are owned. For feral cat caregivers, a maximum of five vouchers will be issued, with no income restrictions.

Applications for the 2017 Spay and Neuter Voucher Program will be available at the Town Hall during regular office hours, Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, or on the Town’s website. Those who meet the eligibility criteria will be issued a Voucher(s) starting April 7th, 2017.