PROSTAFF Employment Solutions is having an open house on Thursday March 30th.

They are hiring for Cargo Ship Unloaders and Groundskeepers. These are seasonal positions lasting until October. Work is on days and pays up to $16 an hour.

It takes place at 2557 Dougall Avenue from 1pm to 4pm. Bring your resume.

Visit www.prostaffworks.ca for more details.