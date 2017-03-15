Windsor’s long-running wrestling promotion is getting ready for a breakdown.

On Saturday, March 25th, Border City Wrestling (BCW) is invading St. Clair college. Taking place at 7pm, March Breakdown follows January’s New Year’s Revolution. Kicking off 2017, the University Of Windsor show was strongly attended and BCW hopes to continue that momentum.

While matches for March Breakdown will roll out on BCW’s Facebook page, their list of special guests already has something for everyone.

“We are very happy to announce that Billy Gunn, Hornswoggle, Colt Cabana and Shane Douglas will be at Breakdown,” said BCW-partner, Jeffery Scott. “They will all be making special appearances.”

As far as homegrown talent, Can-Am tag-team champions Johnny Devine & Jon Bolen along with Can-Am champion Cody Deaner retained their titles at New Year’s Revolution. As a result, they will most likely be in the spotlight on March 25th. Other winners included BCW mainstays such as Amazing” N8, The Mysterious Movado, Muscles Marinara, John E. Bravo and A1.

Beyond this, a new class of students are coming out of the Can-Am wrestling school and looking to make their mark. Having a bigger stage however, the pressure is on for everyone.

“Obviously the shows we do at the college have a bigger production budget and are being filmed,” said Scott. “Everything is taken a lot more seriously, not only by the wrestlers and by us, but also the fans.”

Those looking to attend March Breakdown can do so in two ways. VIP packages are $45 for a reserved seat along with a meet and greet before the show. Fans just wanting to catch the event itself can get a $15 general admission ticket instead.

Billy Gunn will also be doing a camp earlier in the day for wrestlers and fans alike. More information on this and where to buy tickets can be found on BCW’s Facebook page.