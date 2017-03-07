The Better Business Bureau serving Western Ontario has announced Linda Smith as their new CEO.

Smith was born and spent her adulthood in the Windsor area where she was the past President of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce for over ten years.

She brings over 25 years of experience in senior business and nonprofit experience. She is an experienced strategic, fundraising, and financial professional, with a proven track record of community commitment. Recognized as an articulate, effective communicator and team builder skilled at promoting a collaborative culture that drives results.

“We’re very excited to welcome Linda to our BBB,” said Craig Hardy, Board Chair of BBB Serving Western Ontario. “Her qualifications and leadership background make her a natural fit to lead us forward.”

Smith is currently a Community Services Advisory Committee Member for the Town of Lakeshore, and a member of Canadian Society of Association Executives (CSAE), Association of Fundraising Professionals, and a past member of Ontario Chamber of Commerce Executives and Rotary Club of Windsor.

“It is an honour to join BBB Serving Western Ontario. I am passionate about helping others, and look forward to cultivating trust and integrity between businesses and consumers,” said Smith. “This remarkable organization has served our thriving regional marketplace well for several decades. Proudly, I’ll take the reins from Deborah Brady and continue advancing our mission and community impact.”

BBB serving Western Ontario’s former President/CEO, Deborah Brady, has resigned as President/CEO effective of December 31st, 2016, and will be pursuing a long dream of travelling with her husband.