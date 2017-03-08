

OPP have arrested a 21-year-old man after several incidents of vandalism in Tecumseh.

The first was on February 23rd, when nine windows were smashed at AV Graham Public School.

On February 27th, 2017 several more windows were damaged on the north and west side of the school were smashed.

On February 28th, 2017 AV Graham Public School was hit once again with six windows being damaged on the south side of the school. In addition, ten windows were damaged on the east side of St. Pius X Catholic School.

On March 7th, 2017 at approximately 10pm members of the OPP Property Crime Unit arrested the 21-year-old man. He has been charged with six of mischief under.