Do you think that you’re a great recycler? Do you take pride in how neat and clean your recycle boxes look at the curb? Do you recycle absolutely everything you can?

If so, now now be rewarded for your efforts.

The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority is implementing a new recycling initiative called the “Gold Star Recycler Program”. Register for this program and an EWSWA staff will visit your recycle boxes on your recycle collection day and see just how well you are doing, and if you’re doing a fantastic job, they will award you with a special limited edition ‘gold’ recycle box.

The program is open to both City and County residents, and registration closes on Friday, May 26th, 2017 at 4pm.

The first 500 registrants will be eligible to participate in the Gold Star Recycler Program.

For more information and to register, out their website.