Windsor Police are holding their annual auction this Saturday at a new location, taking place at the Fogular Furlan Club located at 1800 North Service Road.

Items up for bids this year include lawn mowers, pressure washer, truck bed cap, assorted hand & power tools, air nailers, wood working equipment, tile cutting machine, guitar & cases, t.v’s, pitney bowes digital mail system, cameras, rifle & gun cases, dvd’s, golf clubs, speaker, amps, fog machine, assorted jewellery, watches, coins, and much more.

There are over 150 items in total. In addition there are also over 142 bikes on the auction block. A complete listing can be found here.

Viewing of items being auctioned will start at 8am with bidding starting at 9:30am.

Payment types accepted include cash, MasterCard, Visa or Interac.

All Money raised from the auction is forwarded to the Police Services Board, which uses the proceeds for operating expenses and to offer rewards for information about crimes.