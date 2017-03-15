Amherstburgs’ Kings Navy Yard Park has received an award as one of Canada’s 150th Garden Experience designations.

“Canada has a long-standing garden culture,” said Alexander Reford, President of the Canadian Garden Council at the awards ceremony. “From First Nations gardens that were here long before settlers arrived, to the enormous variety of gardens that every culture has brought to this country since Confederation, gardens – from modest kitchen and community gardens to celebrated botanical and public gardens – have played a role in defining and developing our Canadian aesthetic and quality of life.”

“The gardens that will bloom this spring and the great care in designing a replica of the Canada 150 logo in our signature garden bed, will be a spectacular show for all to enjoy along our waterfront”, adds Mayor Aldo DiCarlo. “Amherstburg will be hosting exciting Canada 150 events throughout the year, many of which will take place in our beautiful gardens and downtown.”