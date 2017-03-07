The grace period is over and parking enforcement officers with the City of Windsor have started issuing tickets to all vehicles parked on front lawns, side yards and those parked on city boulevards.

Between February 1st and February 28th, parking enforcement officers travelled from one end of the city to the other, twice, issuing 242 warning Letters and 4 tickets to repeat offenders.

In December of 2016, City Council passed the addition, “No Front Yard Parking” to the parking by-law.

The definition of a front yard in the by-law is:

A yard extending across the width of a lot between the front lot line and the nearest wall of a main building on such lot in a residential district except on a driveway or as authorized by statute, regulation, by-law, or otherwise by the corporation.

Tickets for vehicles deemed to be in violation of the by-law will cost owners $25.