ZZ Top will return to The Colosseum stage on Friday June 2nd at 9pm.

ZZ Top or “That Little Ol’ Band from Texas” lays the undeniable claim to being the longest running major rock band with its original members. Together they will perform their repertoire of hits such as “Legs”, “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and “Sharp Dressed Man”.

Evolving over the last 40 years, their music has gone from the blues to dance, punk and new wave inspired rock, further proving their mastery as musicians. Following numerous gold and platinum records, ZZ Top was officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

Tickets start at $40 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Friday, March 3rd, 2017.