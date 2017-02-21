Kyrsten Solcz has been selected as the Young Adult Representative to join the WindsorEssex Economic Development Corporation board of directors.

“Kyrsten was one of 16 candidate WindsorEssex Economic Development Corporation s to apply for the young adult position on our board. On behalf of members of the board I would like to thank all of the applicants who applied and showed such a positive interest in this position,” said Martin Komsa, Chair, WindsorEssex Economic Development.

Solcz is a Program Coordinator with the WindsorEssex Community Foundation (WECF) managing WECF programs such as Vital Signs, Young Philanthropists and Random Acts of Kindness Day.

She has an extensive record of volunteer and community service and is also presently enrolled at St. Clair College working toward a post-graduate certificate in Human Resources and Management Studies. Kyrsten completed her Honours Bachelor of Arts Sociology and Criminology at the University of Windsor in 2013.

Solcz will attend her first Board meeting on February 24th, 2017.