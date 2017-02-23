The Windsor Symphony Orchestra announced its 70th Concert Season Thursday morning.

The season will feature three concerts with music that is a part of the Canada 150 Signature Project. This programming is dedicated to showcasing the wealth of existing and new Canadian music in a coast-to-coast celebration of our nation.

Administered by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, the WSO is one of 46 partner orchestra that reach from coast to coast. These concerts include works on two Masterworks performances in September and November, including a performance by famed pianist Alain Lefevre, and a Toldo Pops performance in October with Heather Bambrick.

Windsor 125 will be celebrated on the WSO’s opening concert, Ode to Canada. Excerpts from the poetry collection Because We All Lived Here will be read during the concert. This collection of poetry by Windsor Poet Laureate Marty Gervais and other local poets includes works about the towns and districts that now make up Windsor.

Point Pelee National Park will celebrate 100 years in 2018, and the Orchestra will perform a celebratory concert at the Park in April.

Season packages will go on sale in March, individual concert tickets will go on sale in late Summer. Details will be available on windsorsymphony.com.