Little Kickers, a world-renowned pre-school soccer academy, will be expanding and joining the Windsor-Essex County community in March 2017.

Little Kickers first began in the UK in 2002 to address a gap in the market for pre-school soccer classes. With a network of 1500 coaches and 260 franchises in 20 countries, Little Kickers is now the world’s biggest and most successful pre-school soccer academy.

“We’re incredibly thrilled to be expanding into the Windsor and Essex County region,” said Lisa English, Owner and Head Coach of Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County. “With many young families in this community, Little Kickers will provide young children with affordable access to meaningful and engaging classes,” she added.

Little Kickers believes in “Play Not Push”, which means encouraging an environment that is fun and pressure-free for kids.

Little Kickers will officially launch classes in LaSalle in March with plans to expand into other areas of Windsor-Essex County within the year.

For more information regarding upcoming classes, visit their website at www.littlekickers.ca.