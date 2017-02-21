Mostly CloudyNow
Tuesday February 21st, 2017

Posted at 3:26pm

Crime
Windsor Police are searching for a Windsor woman after she took off from their custody.

Police say that on Wednesday, February 15th, 2017, the woman was at the Windsor Police Detention Centre awaiting a court appearance. While in custody, she showed signs of medical distress and was subsequently transported to local hospital for assessment.

While at the hospital she escaped custody and fled the area, southbound on Goyeau Street.

An arrest warrant has been issued 36-year-old Amanda Cowan.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-258-6111, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

 

