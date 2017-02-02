This year marks the 5th anniversary of a partnership between Windsor and Essex County veterinary clinics and the Humane Society to help more pet owners ensure that their pets are protected with vital vaccines.

They Humane Society says that cases of parvovirus in dogs and panleukopenia in cats commonly occur in our area, despite the fact that both are easily preventable by a simple vaccination.

“While rabies is not common in our area, there have been a number of cases this year in the Hamilton area, and a vaccinated population is key to ensuring that the illness doesn’t take hold in our area,” said Executive Director Melanie Coulter.

To help increase the number of animals who are vaccinated in our community, 15 veterinary clinics are participating in a special vaccine drive.

Participating clinics are offering a special during the month of February, where a brief exam and basic vaccines (rabies and DA2PP vaccines for dogs; rabies and FVRCP vaccines for cats) will be available for $50 (plus tax).

Pet owners must call the clinics directly to book an appointment. Clinics reserve the right to limit appointments under this promotion. For a list of participating clinics, visit www.windsorhumane.org.