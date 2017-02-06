Windsor Police turns 150 this year, and the force is in the process of planning a community celebration.

From the initial by-law that helped start it all 150 years ago, to the latest tools of the electronic age, Windsor Police say they have a lot to revisit and recognize as they reflect on 150 years of working with the community on behalf of public safety.

Dates, details and locations of the anniversary celebrations will be announced as they become finalized.