The City of Windsor is looking at finishing off a long anticipated section of trail in East Windsor.

The proposed connecting multi-use trail runs east-west on the north side of McNorton Street between Maitland Avenue connection to the Town of Tecumseh.

Funds for the extension of the path were identified as a placeholder in the 2012 enhanced capital budget in the amount of $63,000.

The city says that the development of this section of the multi-use trail had been delayed over the years due to transfer of lands identified for parkland dedication in planning development agreements, along with the commencement of residential construction activity immediately adjacent to the site.

Upon Council approval, Monday, the McNorton multi-use trail will be completed during the Summer of 2017.