Munish Begisholli of Windsor won a $50,000 top prize with Instant Crossword.

“When I found out about my win, I was shocked,” shared Munish while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where he picked up his winnings. “I had to check my ticket three times to make sure. I checked it myself twice and then asked the retailer to check it a third time.”

Married for 17 years, Munish has three children. The first person he shared the good news with was his wife. “She was so happy for me. Winning this prize means a lot to me. It will allow me to buy a bigger house for my family,” concluded Munish.

The winning ticket was purchased at Windsor Tecumseh Mall (CNIB) on Tecumseh Road in Windsor