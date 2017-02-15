A Windsor man is facing charges after a crash on Highway 3 on February 14th, 2017.

Police say the multi-vehicle crash happened around 9:45pm on Highway 3 near Essex County Road 23 (Arner Townline).

They say that three vehicles sustained moderate damage and two of the involved drivers were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Eric Grujicich, age 40 of Windsor has been charged with careless driving and driving while under suspension.