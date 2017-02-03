WFCU Credit Union has issued a call for proposals to local charitable and non-profit organizations.

Organizations are invited to submit proposals for review through WFCU’s Community Donations Fund. This fund annually disburses a total of $20,000 to various organizations in Windsor and Essex County.

The Fund is designed to provide funding assistance to existing or new non-profit and charitable programs and projects. As in the past, proposals will be divided into four specific categories: Health and Wellness, Quality of Life, Cultural/Community and Support/Information.

More information can be found on their website.

Deadline for submissions is Friday March 3rd, 2017.