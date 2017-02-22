WEtech Alliance is moving to the campus of the University of Windsor after spending five years at the Downtown Windsor Business Accelerator.

“Like many startups, WEtech Alliance found its strength and built its network of partnerships at the Downtown Windsor Business Accelerator,” says Yvonne Pilon, President and CEO of WEtech Alliance. “It is time to yield that space to other startups that can benefit from such support.”

WEtech says that they will continue to work with tech and innovation businesses of all ages, all sectors and stages across the entire region.

“We are excited about the opportunity to strengthen WEtech’s partnership with the EPIcentre, the University of Windsor and the Windsor Essex Economic Development Corporation just next door,” Pilon says.

The EPICentre is home to nine incubator members and 17 discovery members and has engaged with more than 1,100 students in the past six months.

“We have collaborated with WEtech Alliance on a number of initiatives and events, and we often support the same startups along their journey to commercialization,” says Executive Director Dr. Francine Schlosser. “Our strengths and resources complement each other nicely and that benefits companies in our region.”

EPICentre will be hosting a Landing Party for its newest tenant on March 1st, 2017.