Monday February 13th, 2017

Posted at 2:30pm

A new Windsor-Detroit bridge is one step closer to starting construction after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Donald Trump met for the first time at the White House today.

In a joint statement issued after their first meeting they pledged support for the new border crossing between Windsor and Detroit.

“No two countries share deeper or broader relations than Canada and the United States,” the statement read.

“Given our shared focus on infrastructure investments, we will encourage opportunities for companies in both countries to create jobs through those investments,” the leaders said.

“In particular, we look forward to the expeditious completion of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which will serve as a vital economic link between our two countries.”

