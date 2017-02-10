Friday February 10th, 2017
Posted at 12:00pm
Silent Film Greats
Friday February 10th, 2017
Capitol Theatre
“Semi-private Portholes” by Heather E Carey
Friday February 10th, 2017
Artcite Inc.
Funny Friday @ COMEDY QUARRY
Friday February 10th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Into The Woods by Cardinal & Korda
Friday February 10th, 2017
Kordazone Theatre
12th Annual Windsor Military Studies Conference, A Region Responds to War
Friday February 10th, 2017
Major F.A. Tilston VC, Armoury
University Players presents “Blue Stockings” by Jessica Swale
Friday February 10th, 2017
Essex Hall Theatre
$5 Fridays at Windsor Squash and Fitness Club
Friday February 10th, 2017
Windsor Squash and Fitness Club
The Ox on the RoofSilent Film Greats
Friday February 10th, 2017
Capitol Theatre
The Ox on the RoofSilent Film Greats
Friday February 10th, 2017
Capitol Theatre
The Ox on the RoofSilent Film Greats
Saturday February 11th, 2017
Capitol Theatre
Silent Film Greats
Saturday February 11th, 2017
Capitol Theatre
“Semi-private Portholes” by Heather E Carey
Saturday February 11th, 2017
Artcite Inc.
Canada South Blues Presents:
Saturday February 11th, 2017
Place Concorde (oasis bar - downstairs)
Nocturnes: A Romantic Evening of Songs About Love and the Night
Saturday February 11th, 2017
Heritage Auditorium (Assumption Hall), University of Windsor
Psychic Readings with Medium Linda Dumouchel
Saturday February 11th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Into The Woods by Cardinal & Korda
Saturday February 11th, 2017
Kordazone Theatre
Silly Saturdays @ COMEDY QUARRY
Saturday February 11th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Hearts Together For Haiti 17th Annual Charity Gala
Saturday February 11th, 2017
Fogolar Furlan
The Not So Newlywed Game
Saturday February 11th, 2017
St. Clair College Centre for the Arts
World Dances Studio Performance with HNM Dance Company
Saturday February 11th, 2017
HNM Dance Centre
Progressive Euchre Tournament
Saturday February 11th, 2017
Amica at Windsor
University Players presents “Blue Stockings” by Jessica Swale
Saturday February 11th, 2017
Essex Hall Theatre
University Players presents “Blue Stockings” by Jessica Swale
Saturday February 11th, 2017
Essex Hall Theatre
University Players presents “Blue Stockings” by Jessica Swale
Saturday February 11th, 2017
Essex Hall Theatre
The Ox on the RoofSilent Film Greats
Sunday February 12th, 2017
Capitol Theatre
Silent Film Greats
Sunday February 12th, 2017
Capitol Theatre
“Semi-private Portholes” by Heather E Carey
Sunday February 12th, 2017
Artcite Inc.
Into The Woods by Cardinal & Korda
Sunday February 12th, 2017
Kordazone Theatre
Windsor Express vs. Kitchener-Waterloo Titans
Sunday February 12th, 2017
THE WFCU CENTRE
Worlds Dances Studio Performance with HNM Dance Company
Sunday February 12th, 2017
HNM Dance Centre
Windsor Squash and Fitness Club’s Beginners Squash Clinic
Sunday February 12th, 2017
Windsor Squash and Fitness Club
University Players presents “Blue Stockings” by Jessica Swale
Sunday February 12th, 2017
Essex Hall Theatre
Comment With Facebook
Or Comment Anonymously