Friday February 17th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday February 17th, 2017

Arts Events

“Semi-private Portholes” by Heather E Carey

Friday February 17th, 2017
Artcite Inc.
Theatre Events

Funny Friday @ COMEDY QUARRY

Friday February 17th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Arts Events

Monet n Chardonnay – Wine and Paint Night Affair “Fifty Shades of Red”

Friday February 17th, 2017
Cooper's Hawk Vineyards
Community Events

Windsor Express vs. Cape Breton Highlanders

Friday February 17th, 2017
THE WFCU CENTRE
Community Events

Anti-Valentine’s Day Rocks the Phog!

Friday February 17th, 2017
Phog Lounge
Film Events

CBC Dragons’ Den Auditions

Friday February 17th, 2017
Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce
Food Events

K of C Pickerel Fish Dinner

Friday February 17th, 2017
Holy Name of Jesus Church
Theatre Events

North American High School premiere – We Will Rock You (Musical)

Friday February 17th, 2017
St. Thomas of Villanova High School

Saturday February 18th, 2017

Arts Events

“Semi-private Portholes” by Heather E Carey

Saturday February 18th, 2017
Artcite Inc.
Theatre Events

Silly Saturdays @ COMEDY QUARRY

Saturday February 18th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Music Events

The Kents w/ Huttch, Foxhart Fishman

Saturday February 18th, 2017
Phog Lounge
Community Events

New Exhibit! The Windsor Spitfires in Jerseys

Saturday February 18th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

Chimczuk Museum 1st Birthday & Free Day!

Saturday February 18th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

Ron White

Saturday February 18th, 2017
Caesars Windsor
Community Events

Murder Mystery Dinner – Murder at the Sock Hop

Saturday February 18th, 2017
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Community Events

BCOPI/RCCG Adullam Pasta Dinner Fundraiser

Saturday February 18th, 2017
RCCG Adullam Church
Community Events

St Clair College Alumni Basketball Games

Saturday February 18th, 2017
St Clair College SportsPlex
Community Events

Grand opening of the new location for the LaSalle Hangout for Youth

Saturday February 18th, 2017
Lasalle hangout for youth

Sunday February 19th, 2017

Charity Events

Wine and Chololate Pairing

Sunday February 19th, 2017
Wineology Bar & Restaurant
Arts Events

“Semi-private Portholes” by Heather E Carey

Sunday February 19th, 2017
Artcite Inc.
Community Events

Windsor Express vs. Niagara River Lions

Sunday February 19th, 2017
THE WFCU CENTRE
Charity Events

Autism Services Inc. at February’s Windsor SOUP

Sunday February 19th, 2017
Walkerville Brewery
Arts Events

windsorcomic-con-fusion

Sunday February 19th, 2017
South Windsor Arena
Community Events

Reiki Level III (Master / Teacher)

Sunday February 19th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts

Monday February 20th, 2017

Arts Events

Family Day Drop-In Art (All Ages)

Monday February 20th, 2017
InTune Music
Community Events

Family Day at Adventure Bay

Monday February 20th, 2017
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union

