Friday February 17th, 2017
“Semi-private Portholes” by Heather E Carey
Friday February 17th, 2017
Artcite Inc.
Funny Friday @ COMEDY QUARRY
Friday February 17th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Monet n Chardonnay – Wine and Paint Night Affair “Fifty Shades of Red”
Friday February 17th, 2017
Cooper's Hawk Vineyards
Windsor Express vs. Cape Breton Highlanders
Friday February 17th, 2017
THE WFCU CENTRE
Anti-Valentine’s Day Rocks the Phog!
Friday February 17th, 2017
Phog Lounge
CBC Dragons’ Den Auditions
Friday February 17th, 2017
Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce
K of C Pickerel Fish Dinner
Friday February 17th, 2017
Holy Name of Jesus Church
North American High School premiere – We Will Rock You (Musical)
Friday February 17th, 2017
St. Thomas of Villanova High School
“Semi-private Portholes” by Heather E Carey
Saturday February 18th, 2017
Artcite Inc.
Silly Saturdays @ COMEDY QUARRY
Saturday February 18th, 2017
Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
The Kents w/ Huttch, Foxhart Fishman
Saturday February 18th, 2017
Phog Lounge
New Exhibit! The Windsor Spitfires in Jerseys
Saturday February 18th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Chimczuk Museum 1st Birthday & Free Day!
Saturday February 18th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Ron White
Saturday February 18th, 2017
Caesars Windsor
Murder Mystery Dinner – Murder at the Sock Hop
Saturday February 18th, 2017
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
BCOPI/RCCG Adullam Pasta Dinner Fundraiser
Saturday February 18th, 2017
RCCG Adullam Church
St Clair College Alumni Basketball Games
Saturday February 18th, 2017
St Clair College SportsPlex
Grand opening of the new location for the LaSalle Hangout for Youth
Saturday February 18th, 2017
Lasalle hangout for youth
Wine and Chololate Pairing
Sunday February 19th, 2017
Wineology Bar & Restaurant
“Semi-private Portholes” by Heather E Carey
Sunday February 19th, 2017
Artcite Inc.
Windsor Express vs. Niagara River Lions
Sunday February 19th, 2017
THE WFCU CENTRE
Autism Services Inc. at February’s Windsor SOUP
Sunday February 19th, 2017
Walkerville Brewery
windsorcomic-con-fusion
Sunday February 19th, 2017
South Windsor Arena
Reiki Level III (Master / Teacher)
Sunday February 19th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Family Day Drop-In Art (All Ages)
Monday February 20th, 2017
InTune Music
Family Day at Adventure Bay
Monday February 20th, 2017
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
