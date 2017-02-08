Talks have resumed to end the Essex County library workers strike.

On Monday the union representing the striking workers, called the library board back to the table, marking the first negotiations between the two sides since November 24th, 2016.

“The union believes that public services are essential and the loss of library services for over eight months has left a void in our community. Both parties involved need to find a way to end this strike,” said Lori Wightman, spokesperson for Local 2974 on Monday.

The most recent final offer from the employer was overwhelmingly rejected by the union in an employer-supervised vote on December 13th, 2016. “We hope that the library board is coming to the table to find a deal,” says Wightman, “we will continue, as we always have, to be open and flexible to different proposals. We have stayed united this long because we believe – and so does the community – that we can get a fair deal.”