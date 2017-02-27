St. Clair College will join the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate Baseball League for the 2017 season. The St. Clair Green Giants will be based out of Tecumseh’s Lacasse Park and be the league’s 15th team and the only Canadian franchise.

The GLSCL had its inaugural season in 1984 and is sanctioned by Major League Baseball with teams across the Michigan/Ohio region.

The St. Clair Green Giants will play a 42-game regular season schedule in the Northern Division (Michigan) against the Lake Erie Monarchs (Flat Rock, MI), Irish Hills Leprechauns (Adrian, MI), Grand River Loggers (Muskegon, MI) and the Muskegon Clippers (Muskegon, MI).

There are 10 additional teams which make up the two divisions in the South (Ohio).

“We have partnered with the town of Tecumseh once again,” St. Clair College Vice President of Campus Development Ron Seguin said. “Mayor McNamara and the Town Council have been valued supporters of St. Clair College and fans of the Saints baseball program. So it makes sense to bring the Green Giant name back to Lacasse Park and the town of Tecumseh.”

The college says that one of the driving forces behind the decision to join the Great Lakes League was the prospect of involving current students from St. Clair College.

“We are taking the very best students from our program and developing a placement where they will receive hands on experiences through the creation and organization of all business related functions of an actual sports franchise and we are very excited to be participating,” said Kevin Corriveau, Coordinator of the St. Clair College Sports and Recreation Management Program.

With 42 games in 52 days the St. Clair Green Giants coaching staff has its work cut out for them. “It’s a major league season for two months,” said Head Coach Dave Cooper. “It’s everything the big league clubs do for two months. It will really give the players a taste of a professional schedule.” The Major League Teams count on this league to develop the up and coming talent in the pros. Last year 38 players signed professional contracts from the Great Lakes League. MLB hopes to increase that number each year.

The St. Clair Green Giants home opener is Wednesday, June 7th at 7pm.