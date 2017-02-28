UWindsor’s annual Spring Open House takes place this Saturday giving future students an opportunity to visit campus, review programs, and meet with faculty, staff, and student representatives from 56 program and service areas including the Bystander Initiative.

The day will feature presentations from each faculty, as well as special sessions including Transition to University; Career Planning Strategies; Pathways to a Career; and a new presentation on the University’s Grand Challenges of energy, the environment, and health.

It also includes tours of the campus, student residences, athletics facilities, the new Social Work building, the Aeronautics Leadership Training Facility – Journey Air; Media and Film studios, Computer Science, and the EPICentre.

The day runs 10am to 4pm.

A full schedule of events is available online at http://www1.uwindsor.ca/openhouse/.