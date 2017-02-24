Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor and Essex County.

Meteorologists say a cold front is expected to move into Ontario from Michigan this evening. Conditions are expected to be favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms along and ahead of the cold front. Thunderstorms may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.