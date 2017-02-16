On February 14th, 2017 around 5am OPP executed search warrants at residences on Erie Street South and Montgomery Street in response to a shooting which occurred on February 12th, 2017.

Police say that it was around 10pm on that day that a 29-year-old Leamington man went to Leamington District Memorial Hospital with a suspected gunshot wound to his leg.

On February 14, 2017 at approximately 12:30pm Cesar Cubias – Gonzalez, age 31 of Leamington was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, use of a firearm in the commission of an offence, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm contrary to probation order, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and three counts of failing to comply with probation order.