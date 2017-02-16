On February 14th, 2017 around 5am OPP executed search warrants at residences on Erie Street South and Montgomery Street in response to a shooting which occurred on February 12th, 2017.
Police say that it was around 10pm on that day that a 29-year-old Leamington man went to Leamington District Memorial Hospital with a suspected gunshot wound to his leg.
On February 14, 2017 at approximately 12:30pm Cesar Cubias – Gonzalez, age 31 of Leamington was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, use of a firearm in the commission of an offence, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm contrary to probation order, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and three counts of failing to comply with probation order.
Comment With Facebook
Or Comment Anonymously