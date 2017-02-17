The Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial has some new opportunities for LaSalle youth.

The first opportunity is through the Adventures in Canada Program. Rotary Clubs in all provinces and territories are sponsoring the costs of youth to attend the program in Ottawa.

Th program aims to provide a unique opportunity to gain a better understanding of our country. By meeting political leaders, senior officials and others, participants will learn a great deal about our democratic institutions. Youth will also be able to participate in discussions and learn to appreciate the diversity of Canada, as well as the privileges and responsibilities of Canadian citizenship.

The second opportunity is a $500 scholarship for graduating secondary school students that exemplify commitment to community service and leadership. Applications and criteria for these scholarships are available at Sandwich Secondary School and St. Thomas of Villanova’s guidance offices. These scholarships will be presented at each school’s graduation ceremonies.

In order to apply through the Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial, youth must complete an application form by February 24th, 2017.

Applications can be obtained by emailing [email protected]