More people are taking the bus.

According to figures from Transit Windsor, 6,512,338 rode the bus in 2016 compared to 6,348,844 in 2015, an increase of 163,494 or 2.58%.

Transit officials say that the increase is above the industry trend where many transit properties are seeing less than 2% increases in ridership.

They also say that with the implementation of the U-Pass in September 2016, student passes increased by 15% for the year.