The Multicultural Council of Windsor Essex County has announced that Dr. Alan Wildeman is the recipient of the Harmony Award and Dr. Godfrey S. Bacheyie is the recipient of the Champion Award.

Dr. Wildeman is the President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Windsor. Since joining the University in 2008, Dr. Wildeman has led a diverse community of students and scholars through a period of significant renewal, reinforcing the University as a place to address society’s most pressing needs in an environment that treats all people with respect and dignity. The University’s participation in a wide range of distinctive entrepreneurial and cultural activities throughout the City of Windsor and Essex County combine to make the University of Windsor stand out as a unique educational institution. During his tenure the University of Windsor has welcomed more international students to the campus and community than ever before in its history.

Dr. Bacheyie is the Director of Newborn Services at Windsor Regional Hospital, Clinical Professor of Pediatrics (University of Western Ontario) and Adjunct Professor of Psychology (University of Windsor). Dr. Bacheyie was born in the Upper West Region of Ghana where he obtained his degree in medicine. He immigrated to Canada in 1976 to join the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto and in 1982 moved to Windsor to lead the development of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the former Salvation Army Grace Hospital. In his role, Dr. Bacheyie leads an inter-disciplinary team of professionals who cares for about 500 babies annually.

The awards will be handed out at the Herb Gray Awards Gala on May 4th, 2017. Tickets are $90/person and corporate tables $1200. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, please go to www.herbgraygala.com.