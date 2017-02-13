

Windsor Police are seeking any witnesses or video surveillance after an officer was injured on Friday February 10, 2017.

Police say that shortly after 8pm patrol officers were called to the area of 6th Concession and Morand Street for a man running up and down the street wearing only shorts and a t-shirt with no shoes.

Officers arrived within minutes and located a man matching the description in the middle of the intersection.

The man began swearing at officers and slammed his hands down on the hood of their marked police cruiser.

As officers approached the man, a struggle ensued. Officers deployed their conducted energy weapon to make an arrest.

During the incident, one of the officers suffered a fractured ankle.

Steven Kanouna, a 22-year-old man from Windsor is charged with assault peace officer causing bodily harm, two counts of assault peace officer, and resist peace officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.