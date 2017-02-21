On Wednesday February 8th, 2017 at approximately 12:25pm police say that the pictured man entered a jewelry store located in Devonshire Mall.

The man had been looking at a boxed ring set. During the viewing, he had removed the ring and returned the empty box. The theft was not discovered until well after the man had left the store.

The man departed the mall in a newer model Hyundai, 4 door, blue in colour with Ontario licence plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.