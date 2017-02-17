Windsor Police arrested a suspect on the rooftop of an apartment building in Downtown Windsor after an attempted home invasion, early Friday morning.

Patrol officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 500 block of Pitt Street West around 5am. A caller to 911 told police people were trying to force their way into his apartment and that the suspects fled down the hall to the fire escape.

Officers arrived and saw the suspects climbing up the fire escape toward the rooftop. Officers climbed up the fire escape and apprehended one suspect and saw the other suspect jump to an adjacent building’s rooftop.

Windsor Fire was contacted and officers utilized the fire truck lift to get onto the rooftop and arrest the suspect. Police also found a loaded firearm in the area.

Josh Erdman, a 20 year old male from Windsor, and Mehdi Abusoufah, a 22 year old male from Windsor are both facing several charges.