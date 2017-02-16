The Windsor Police Drug and Gun Enforcement Unit made a drug bust on Wednesday February 15th, 2017.

Police say around 3:45pm they were granted a search warrant for a residence in the 300 block of Rankin Avenue. Officers entered the house and arrested a male who was located inside.

Officers also located and seized 523.6 grams of cannabis marijuana (marihuana), $2,345, two digital scales, packaging and three cell phones.

A 22 year old male from Windsor is charged with possession of cannabis marijuana (marihuana) for the purpose of trafficking. He was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.