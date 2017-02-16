OvercastNow
-2 °C
28 °F
Partly CloudyThu
0 °C
32 °F		Partly CloudyFri
7 °C
45 °F		Partly CloudySat
15 °C
59 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday February 16th, 2017

Posted at 3:07pm

Crime
Print Friendly

The Windsor Police Drug and Gun Enforcement Unit made a drug bust on Wednesday February 15th, 2017.

Police say around 3:45pm they were granted a search warrant for a residence in the 300 block of Rankin Avenue. Officers entered the house and arrested a male who was located inside.

Officers also located and seized 523.6 grams of cannabis marijuana (marihuana), $2,345, two digital scales, packaging and three cell phones.

A 22 year old male from Windsor is charged with possession of cannabis marijuana (marihuana) for the purpose of trafficking. He was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.